Colorado Task Force One is getting ready for Milton

Published 10:43 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Colorado rescue teams are ready to help out again as Milton grows into a category-four hurricane before hitting Florida's west coast.

First responders from Colorado were already in the southeastern part of the United States helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

West Metro Fire Rescue is sharing its latest update from North Carolina.

They're one of several agencies that make up the Colorado Task Force One, along with firefighters from Colorado Springs and Fort Carson.

They say the task force including search dogs found a missing person sheltering in what was left of her home. She was isolated with no contact with her family since the storm.

According to the Colorado Task Force One, the K-9s kept on showing interest in that location. The task force then contacted local law enforcement and that's how they were able to find the missing woman.

In preparation for Milton to make landfall, four more task forces have been activated, one is from Washington State and three are from California.

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13. Learn more about her here.

