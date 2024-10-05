Skip to Content
CSU-Pueblo crushes New Mexico Highlands

The CSU-Pueblo football team exploded for a 67-28 win over New Mexico Highlands.

The Thunderwolves reached the 66 point mark for the second straight week.

CSU-Pueblo improves to 5-1 this season.

