News

Air Force falls to Navy 34-7

By
New
Published 11:01 PM

The Air Force football team dropped it's fourth straight game, falling to Navy, 34-7.

Air Force fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter, but answered with their lone touchdown early in the second quarter when Quentin Hayes found Tre Roberson for a 45-yard touchdown. Hayes completed 5/6 passes for 115 yards in relief of starter John Busha, who was replaced following a first quarter interception.

Air Force never got any closer, as the Midshipmen countered with 20 unanswered points to seal the win.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

