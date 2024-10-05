Air Force falls to Navy 34-7

The Air Force football team dropped it's fourth straight game, falling to Navy, 34-7.

Air Force fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter, but answered with their lone touchdown early in the second quarter when Quentin Hayes found Tre Roberson for a 45-yard touchdown. Hayes completed 5/6 passes for 115 yards in relief of starter John Busha, who was replaced following a first quarter interception.

Air Force never got any closer, as the Midshipmen countered with 20 unanswered points to seal the win.