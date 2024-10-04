Skip to Content
News

Minor arrested in connection to series of smash-and-grabs in Colorado Springs

MGN
By
Published 5:10 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One minor is in custody in connection to the recent pattern of vape and gun store smash-and-grab burglaries, Colorado Springs police say.

On Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m., investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department conducted a search warrant in the 1400 block of Tamarisk Dr. related to the string of burglaries.

At the home, one minor was taken into custody for offenses including burglary, criminal mischief and motor vehicle theft.

There have been over 30 smash-and-grabs at local smoke shops, gun shops and pawn stores in 2024 alone, by KRDO13's count.

CSPD said it will be continuing to investigate the pattern of burglaries.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content