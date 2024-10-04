Minor arrested in connection to series of smash-and-grabs in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One minor is in custody in connection to the recent pattern of vape and gun store smash-and-grab burglaries, Colorado Springs police say.

On Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m., investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department conducted a search warrant in the 1400 block of Tamarisk Dr. related to the string of burglaries.

At the home, one minor was taken into custody for offenses including burglary, criminal mischief and motor vehicle theft.

There have been over 30 smash-and-grabs at local smoke shops, gun shops and pawn stores in 2024 alone, by KRDO13's count.

CSPD said it will be continuing to investigate the pattern of burglaries.