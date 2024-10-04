Skip to Content
CBI investigating possible criminal misconduct at state mental health hospital in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has confirmed to KRDO13 Investigates that it has launched an inquiry into possible criminal misconduct a the state mental health hospital in Pueblo.

KRDO13 Investigates has also independently confirmed from the Colorado Department of Human Service (DHS) that the chief of police for the hospital, Rick McMorran, is on leave. The deputy chief is now serving as acting chief.

The DHS said it would not be providing any further information at this time.

