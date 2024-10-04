Body of 60-year-old woman killed in ATV crash recovered two days later

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Two days after she was last seen, crews in Pike National Forest recovered the body of a 60-year-old woman they say died in an ATV crash.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, officials with Park County Search and Rescue, Park County Sheriff’s Deputies, Park County Coroners Office, and the Lake George Fire Protection District responded to reports of a missing person and a fatal ATV crash in the National Forest, near the Park County and Teller County line.

Crew navigated rivers, utilized ropes and safety equipment, and climbed steep terrain in an effort to locate the crash site, where they found 60-year-old Shelley Maree Ekstrom, who was dead from injuries sustained in an ATV crash.

Through an investigation, the Park County Coroner's Office determined that Ekstrom died on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 1. Her body was found and recovered two days after, on the morning of Oct. 3.

"This marks the second ATV fatality in the past two months," the Park County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. "We urge everyone to wear appropriate safety gear, reduce speed, and ensure familiarity with both your vehicle and the trails before riding."