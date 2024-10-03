Police searching for suspect involved in robbery of Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police are on the lookout for the suspect linked to an overnight robbery at a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven.

Colorado Springs police were called to a 7-Eleven located on the corner of Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.

According to CSPD, an early investigation revealed that a man entered the store and pulled a handgun on the store clerk. The suspect then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash before police arrived.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.