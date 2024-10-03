Multiple ‘Pedal Pikes Peak’ days happening in October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs is providing cyclists with a unique opportunity to pedal up Pikes Peak without worrying about four-wheel traffic.

According to the city, there will be four 'Pedal Pikes Peak' days throughout the month of October.

On October 5, 6, 12, and 13, cyclists will be able to access the Pikes Peak Highway before vehicle traffic begins. On these dates, the highway will open for cyclists at 7 a.m. Vehicles will not be able to access the highway until 9 a.m.

The city said cyclists are reminded to ride single file in the right lane and to wear reflective clothing with blinking lights for safety. Food, beverages, and merchandise will be available at the summit of Pikes Peak starting at 8:30 a.m. on the 'Pedal Pikes Peak' days. Restrooms will also be conveniently located along the route for all riders.

To accommodate cyclists, the city said Pikes Peak is partnering with North Pole Santa's Workshop to provide overflow parking in case the parking stalls near the gateway reach capacity. Parking attendants will be on-site starting at 6 a.m. to assist participants.

Reservations are required to participate in 'Pedal Pikes Peak' days and can be made at Drivepikespeak.com for a fee of $20 per person.