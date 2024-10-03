Multiple agencies responding to fire burning on Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - A wildfire is burning on Fort Carson Thursday afternoon.

According to the Mountain Post, they first responded to reports of a fire at Range 143, just before 2 p.m. At the time of this writing, the fire had burned approximately 40 acres and is zero percent contained.

Fort Carson said four Fort Carson units have responded to the fire, along with mutual-aid units from Security, Monument, and the Colorado Springs fire departments. The El Paso County Wildland Fire Team is also assisting.