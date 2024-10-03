Jennifer Hudson questions boyfriend Common about his talk of marrying her

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — And Common is telling you he’s not going nowhere, Jennifer Hudson.

The singer and daytime talk-show host had her rapper/actor boyfriend on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week, where their conversation turned to Common’s recent remarks about marriage.

Hudson brought up Common’s appearance on “The Breakfast Club” this summer in which he said they had a “really healthy and beautiful relationship.” He also let it be known that were he to get married, it would be to Hudson.

“I heard you’ve been even out there talking about marriage. What’s that about?” Hudson asked Common.

“You know what, you told me a quote that your mother said, ‘A man knows what he wants,’” he responded. “I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.”

“If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson,” he added. “I was just being honest.”

Hudson looked visibly pleased.

The pair of Oscar winners have been rumored to be dating since 2022 and went public with their romance during an episode of her show in January 2024.

Common has previously been linked to singer Erykah Badu, actress Taraji P. Henson, tennis icon Serena Williams and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

