Fremont County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help finding missing K9 Watson

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is asking the community for help locating a member of their team.

According to the FCSO, K9 Watson went missing on Oct. 1, 2024, while taking an "airing break" in the mountains near the 12-mile Canyon area, off Highway 9. The sheriff's office said they suspect K9 Watson was lured away by an animal or person.

The FCSO said an extensive search was conducted utilizing drones and manpower, but with no reported sightings, they are now asking the community for help locating K9 Watson.

If you have seen K9 Watson, or have any information about his whereabouts, contact the FCSO at (719) 276-5555.