Colorado Springs high school choir students perform with Foreigner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Some local Jukebox Heroes came alive last night! Students from the Vanguard School performed on stage with the hit band Foreigner at the Ford Amphitheater.

The kids were Turning Back the Time, practicing an old classic for weeks before hitting a much bigger stage than they’re used to!

“It was a very surreal feeling. It was so cool,” said choir student Emma Hatzel.

“It felt like a dream,” Tomas Guarez added.

Vanguard School choir students won the chance to perform with Foreigner after sending in an audition tape. It was all for a contest the rock band’s bassist, Jeff Pilson, organized.

Pilson told KRDO his orchestra teacher was instrumental in his path to fame, giving him the confidence to pursue music professionally.

“I feel like I owe a lot to public music school education,” he said in an interview with us.

Pilson believes it’s more important than ever to shine a light on public school music departments.

“For some stupid reason, music and the arts are the first thing to go in those budget cuts,” he addressed the audience during the show.

That’s just another reason for these kids to cherish the moment they were given.

“Honestly love ballads aren’t my thing, but it’s a good song. I love it," choir student Corin Blanton joked. "I would have preferred hot blooded, I’m sorry, but that’s the truth."

If you’re a Foreigner fan and you didn’t get a chance to see the show, there’s good news! The band said they’re not breaking up despite this being dubbed their farewell tour. They’re just slowing down — meaning they won’t be doing 100+ shows per year after this.