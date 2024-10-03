Clerk’s office tests accuracy of El Paso County voting equipment ahead of election

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Ahead of the Nov. 5 General Election, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is conducting a public Logic and Accuracy (L&A) test on all voting equipment that will be used.

This includes the Central Count Scanners, and Voter Service and Polling Center ballot marking devices.

The L&A test will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct, 3, 2024 and is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 8. The test will be held in the Peterson Counting Room at the Citizens Service Center on the second floor.

The Logic and Accuracy test consists of three components: