Canon City adopts ordinance prohibiting ‘Jake Brakes’

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Canon City has adopted a new ordinance to prohibit the use of compression release brakes, also known as Jake Brakes or engine brakes.

According to the Canon City Police Department (CCPD), the new municipal ordinance prohibits commercial vehicles from the use of compression release brakes within Canon City city limits, unless the use of those types of brakes is required to avoid an emergency or life safety situation.

The CCPD said the ordinance was passed after several hearings based on complaints from citizens about unreasonable vehicle noise as it related to commercial vehicles allegedly using compression release brakes without having proper mufflers to suppress the noise.

According to the CCPD, violators of the new ordinance can face a $500 fine, but for the first 30 days, the department will be trying to educate first-time violators before tickets are issued.