The appeal of horror: local non-profit hosts film festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Independent Film Society of Colorado will host its annual "Three Nights of Horror" film festival at the Ivywild School this coming Friday through Sunday to raise money for its volunteer operations.

"I think everybody, well I can't say everybody," festival director Ralph Giordano said while looking at KRDO 13 reporter Bradley Davis, who is a wuss when it comes to horror movies. "I can't say everybody, but most people like to be frightened."

The festival features nine full-length films, along with seven short films produced by local independent filmmakers. Giordano said everyone in the organization works for free, and the Halloween-themed festival works as a fundraiser to raise money to pay for operations and elevate the platform for local filmmakers.

"That's kind of part of our mission, to help promote and encourage independent filmmaking in our state," Giordano said.

Tickets are available for individual films and package deals. Saturday at noon, a live pianist will play an original score to go along with the 1920 silent film, "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari," considered by Giordano as the first horror film. Ivywild will have food and drink available for purchase.