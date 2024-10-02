Regional butchers compete in Highlands Ranch with national title on the line

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – 34 butchers from across the state arrive in Denver today – all looking to 'steak' their claim to a national title and a $25,000 grand prize.

Today's first round of the National Meat Cutting Challenge, hosted by Texas Roadhouse, includes butchers from Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Monument.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, when butchers will arrive at an ice rink in the South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch. Event organizers say to assure the best, freshest quality meat, all cutting must be done at a chilly 38 degrees.

During the competition, each participant receives 20-30 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters are judged on quality and yield in this timed cut-off.

The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks with the highest quality.

In January, the region's top scoring challengers will advance to the semi-finals, where they’ll compete for the opportunity to participate in the 2025 national competition, held in March.

The national winner will receive a grand prize of $25,000 and be crowned "Meat Cutter of the Year."

Participating Meat-Cutters

1. Malcolm Daniels – Farmington, NM

2. Carlos Quinones – Pueblo, CO

3. Daniel Gonzalez – Colorado Springs, CO

4. Ricardo Gonzalez – Colorado Springs, CO

5. Chris Hillyer – Colorado Springs, CO

6. Manuel Castro – Colorado Springs, CO

7. David Lopez – Colorado Springs, CO

8. Mario Gutierrez – Albuquerque, NM

9. Cupertino Heredia – Northfield, CO

10. Edilzar Lopez – Littleton, CO

11. Ramiro Lopez – Littleton, CO

12. Jose Medrano – Albuquerque, NM

13. Willie Ressler – Monument, CO

14. Gustavo Teodocio Alejo – Monument, CO

15. Auder Revolorio – Longmont, CO

16. Jeremy Thomas – Farmington, NM

17. Arturo Veloz – Sheridan, CO

18. Adan Villar Camano – Sheridan, CO

19. Antonio Villalva – Parker, CO

20. Nathan Garness – Rapid City, SD

21. Drew Pearson – Rapid City, SD

22. Mauricio Gomez-Caicedo – Aurora, CO

23. Carlos Gonzalez – Ft. Collins, CO

24. Rene Zavaleta Mata – Ft. Collins, CO

25. Zach Hammons – Cheyenne, WY

26. Leunel Hurtado – Thornton, CO

27. Chris Krejci – Brighton, CO

28. Balthazar Lucero – Casper, WY

29. Connor Fritz – Casper, WY

30. Chris Portlock – Thornton, CO

31. Gelacio Sanchez Fermin – Thornton, CO

32. Luis Tenorio – Cheyenne, WY

33. Noe Vasquez – Aurora, CO

34. Nestor Velasquez – Greeley, CO