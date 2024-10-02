MORE THAN PINK Walk to fill Civic Center Park with vibrant color, conversation and education

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Thousands are expected to fill Denver's Civic Center Park on Saturday, Oct. 12 dressed in pink to connect with other breast cancer patients and survivors, raise money for life-saving research and learn about programs in the state.

The MORE THAN PINK Walk, Susan G. Komen’s largest fundraising event series, began as "Race for the Cure" in 2018 with the message that those impacted by breast cancer need more than awareness – they need access to treatment, emotional support and more.

"It’s more than a pink-themed costume, wig or pink ribbon at a fundraising event and it’s more than one month a year. Together, we are More Than Pink: passionate and supportive people dedicated to supporting those who need help today while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures," the Walk's site reads.

Each year, the organization hosts over 40 walks across the U.S., gathering over 100,000 participants. Since the first walk in 2018, the events have raised over $60 million dollars to fund breast cancer programs and research for a cure.

Denver's walk has a fundraising goal of $650,000, which has already been over halfway met in the days leading up to the event.

The walk offers inclusive and accessible options for people of all ages and abilities, including breast cancer survivors, those currently in treatment for breast cancer and people living with metastatic breast cancer.

The opening ceremony will kick off at 9 a.m., with the walk beginning 15 minutes after and a post-walk celebration immediately following. The trek is approximately 3 miles in length, with an option to turn around at the ½ mile mark for a 1-mile route.

Courtesy of Susan G. Komen for the Cure

You can register for the event, either as an individual or with a team, here.