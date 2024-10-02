Families can piece together a spooky story with a stroll through Old Colorado City this Halloween

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – This October, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is providing a unique spooky reading experience that encourages families to take a stroll around Old Colorado City.

The Old Colorado City Library's "Spooky Stroll-a-Story" takes families on a journey downtown to piece together a Halloween-themed picture book, with pages posted at different establishments.

This year's book is Mrs. McMurphy's Pumpkin by Ricky Walten, and the story is available to read Oct. 1-31.

Pick up a map at Old Colorado City Library to start the adventure, or view the map below to see the locations for each page of the book.

Courtesy of Pikes Peak Library District

The PPLD first launched their Stroll-a-Story program during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to tell stories and share experiences with families while libraries were closed.

The creative story-telling method aims to get families outside and enjoying the changing seasons all while encouraging reading and literacy.