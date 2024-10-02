El Paso County sheriffs don pink patches for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) are donning pink patches with the hope of bringing breast cancer awareness as a part of the "Pink Patch Project."

It's the sixth year the department is teaming up with UCHealth Memorial and the Fraternal Order of Police – Lodge 9 for the project. According to UCHealth, the Pink Patch Project’s mission is to raise awareness about the life-saving benefits of early detection and intervention.

Throughout the month of October, public safety employees will be wearing the pink patches on their regular duty uniforms with the aim of sparking conversations within the community and promoting the importance of early detection and ongoing efforts against this disease.

The patches are available for sale to the general public as well, with all proceeds from the patches going directly to the Memorial Hospital Foundation - Circle of Hope Fund.

According to UCHealth, that funding will provide crucial support to cancer patients at Memorial by covering expenses such as transportation, food, medical supplies, supportive treatments not covered by insurance, and essential living costs.

The Circle of Hope Fund offers help not only to breast cancer patients, but all patients going through cancer treatment – which is why deputies will continue to wear the patches through the month of November, EPSO said.

If you would like to purchase an EPSO Pink Patch or make a donation to the Circle of Hope Fund, visit https://www.uchealthmemorialcares.org/pinkpatch/.