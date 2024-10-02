Skip to Content
News

Black Hills Energy customers will soon see a decrease in cost of natural gas

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 5:49 AM
Published 5:45 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, Black Hills Energy customers should see the cost of natural gas on their bills decrease.

Depending on where customers are located in Colorado, bills are estimated to decrease by as much as 30% each month, the company says.

Every year, the Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA) is filed with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reflect the recent and projected cost of natural gas. This filing reflects the changing cost in all three different rate areas in Colorado.

Black Hills Energy said the price of natural gas is a “pass through cost,” meaning the company doesn't profit on it and instead, customers pay market rates.

The table below shows changes to the average residential customer's rate, pending approval by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission:

GCA RegionBase Rate AreaCurrent Average Monthly BillProposed Average Monthly BillMonthly ChangePercentage ChangeAverage Usage
Central GCA Region: Communities in Bent, Crowley and Otero Counties2$76.68$74.68($2)-2.61%66
Central GCA Region: Castle Rock south to Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park3$78.34$75.58($2.76)-3.52%91
North/Southwest GCA Region: communities in Larimer and Weld counties1$136.38$95.43($40.95)-30.03%86
North/Southwest GCA Region: communities in Cheyenne, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, Archuleta, La Plata, Mineral and Yuma counties2$117.74$86.32($31.42)-26.69%66
Western Slope: communities in Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin and San Miguel Counties
1$114.80$108.50($6.30)-5.49%86

Black Hills Energy said it understands that some customers are still struggling and provides multiple programs to help with bill payments, including extended payment arrangements, budget billing and payment assistance. For more information, visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/assistance.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content