Black Hills Energy customers will soon see a decrease in cost of natural gas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, Black Hills Energy customers should see the cost of natural gas on their bills decrease.

Depending on where customers are located in Colorado, bills are estimated to decrease by as much as 30% each month, the company says.

Every year, the Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA) is filed with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reflect the recent and projected cost of natural gas. This filing reflects the changing cost in all three different rate areas in Colorado.

Black Hills Energy said the price of natural gas is a “pass through cost,” meaning the company doesn't profit on it and instead, customers pay market rates.

The table below shows changes to the average residential customer's rate, pending approval by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission:

GCA Region Base Rate Area Current Average Monthly Bill Proposed Average Monthly Bill Monthly Change Percentage Change Average Usage Central GCA Region: Communities in Bent, Crowley and Otero Counties 2 $76.68 $74.68 ($2) -2.61% 66 Central GCA Region: Castle Rock south to Monument, Fountain, Woodland Park 3 $78.34 $75.58 ($2.76) -3.52% 91 North/Southwest GCA Region: communities in Larimer and Weld counties 1 $136.38 $95.43 ($40.95) -30.03% 86 North/Southwest GCA Region: communities in Cheyenne, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, Archuleta, La Plata, Mineral and Yuma counties 2 $117.74 $86.32 ($31.42) -26.69% 66 Western Slope: communities in Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin and San Miguel Counties

1 $114.80 $108.50 ($6.30) -5.49% 86

Black Hills Energy said it understands that some customers are still struggling and provides multiple programs to help with bill payments, including extended payment arrangements, budget billing and payment assistance. For more information, visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/assistance.