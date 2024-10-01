Westmoreland County business owners offer cash and services amid search for Lucky the missing dog

By Sheldon Ingram

IRWIN, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Two business owners want to do their part to offer support in the search of Lucky, a dog taken when a man stole the vehicle of the dog’s owner.

This happened last Monday at a shopping plaza in East Huntingdon Township, and the suspect was arrested in Nash County, North Carolina.

Authorities say Kenneth Crider dropped off the dog at a rest stop between Nash County and Myrtle Beach.

Lucky is owned by 87-year-old Willard Martz.

“If they ever found that dog and get the dog back to this man, I will give a $5,000 donation to the people who found it,” says Joseph Eori, owner of Big E’s Bar & Grill.

Alison Hauser, owner of Howlers & Grrowlers Pet Grooming, is hoping and believing Lucky will be found. She is pledging her grooming services.

“Seeing this story, it just made me feel like I need to do this. This is what I need to do for them and everything,” Hauser said.

