The Vanguard School student choir prepares to perform alongside Foreigner at Ford Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Choir students from The Vanguard School are getting the opportunity of a lifetime: performing alongside the legendary band Foreigner when they hit the stage at the Ford Amphitheater tomorrow night.

The band of on tour and making a stop in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In addition to seeing Foreigner, attendees will also see Vanguard choir students who were given the opportunity to perform their number one hit song with them: "I Want to Know What Love Is."

"This is insane. Like Foreigner? Foreigner?! Foreigner being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 19th," choir student Amy Moore said.

The Vanguard School choir won the chance to perform alongside Foreigner after sending in an audition tape.

"I kind of dropped everything that we were doing and decided to learn a harder version of I Want To Know What Love Is," choir director Nikki Smith said.

Students tell KRDO13 they're ecstatic to be singing the band's classic number one hit, "The song is great. I think it's a good choice for a choir... it's a very good community song about like love together," Maddie Anderson said.

In addition to the opportunity to perform together, Foreigner is donating $500 to The Vanguard School choir.

You can catch all the action at the Ford Amphitheater on Wednesday, October 2nd at 6:30 p.m.