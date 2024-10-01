Manitou Springs police ask public for help identifying graffiti vandal

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) and the City of Manitou Springs are asking for the public's help identifying a graffiti vandal responsible for a series of incidents in the area.

Photos courtesy of the City of Manitou Springs

"These acts of vandalism have damaged public and private property, and the MSPD is committed to stopping these acts to maintain the beauty of our city," the City of Manitou Springs said in a Monday press release.

The city is encouraging anyone with information about the individual involved to come forward and report details, no matter how small, to MSPD dispatch at 719-390-5555. Tips can be submitted anonymously.