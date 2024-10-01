Local YouTuber builds luxury dog hotel for Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Dogs at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) were given the opportunity to live in five-star luxury as they awaited finding their forever homes – and it's all thanks to one local YouTuber.

Early last month, YouTuber Matthew Beem and his team built a 5-star luxury "dog hotel" for the shelter.

Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Complete with a pool, slides, a spa, a rock climbing wall, bedrooms and even a puppy tiki bar, the dog hotel offered a little something for every furry four-legged friend at the shelter.

Beem, who's amassed a following of over 6 million on YouTube, begins his video that documents the building process by saying, "For the location of our five-star hotel, we found an animal shelter with some of the most deserving dogs."

Photo courtesy of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

During the video, one member of the team even decides to adopt one of the shelter's puppies, ringing the shelter's signature adoption bell to commemorate the occasion.

Beem has previously worked with several local business and organizations for other YouTube videos, including the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Though the video was uploaded Sept. 28, HSPPR tells KRDO13 the pet hotel was built over a month ago and is no longer up at the shelter.