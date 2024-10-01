El Paso Street Bridge in Colorado Springs to be torn down due to ‘irreparable damage’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs will remove the El Paso Street Bridge that towers over Platte Avenue due to "irreparable damage" caused by a semi-truck in 2021.

The city said traffic in the surrounding area is expected to be impacted starting October 12. Platte Avenue will be shut down from North Hancock Avenue to Wahsatch Avenue while the bridge is removed.

When the truck hit the bridge during the pandemic, it sent shock waves through the neighborhood.

"I literally thought an earthquake had happened in Colorado Springs because our house shook and there was this terrible loud noise," said Allison Cortez, who lives nearby.

That crash is what led the City of Colorado Springs to determine the bridge was not repairable.

Some neighbors were surprised to get a postcard in the mail less than two weeks ago telling them the bridge was being torn down.

"We thought there was a larger plan for this corridor because it really is in bad shape," said Allison Cortez.

With concrete and debris falling from the bridge, the city said the removal is urgent.

"We're seeing deterioration where we have concrete falling off. There's a concern for motorists driving below," said City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant.

Construction crews will break up the bridge into smaller pieces to take it down. The city said settlement money from the crash will pay for the construction. Drivers will be detoured off Platte Avenue to East Boulder Stree and East Pikes Peak Avenue.

The detours are causing frustration for some people who live in the area.

"We are stuck with very limited access," said Gary Bonner.

The construction plans also raise questions for the future.

"The bridge is coming down. But what's next?" pondered Cortez.

At this time, there are no plans to replace the bridge, but the return bridge and the Shooks Run Trail will stay intact.

Construction is expected to last at least three days.

The city said access to homes in the area will be maintained during the project. According to Mountain Metropolitan Transit, no bus routes will be impacted by the closure. The picture below depicts routes 5, 7, and 18 that avoid the closure.