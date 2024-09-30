Manitou Springs turns to removable speed humps to combat speeding

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Manitou Springs Public Services Department has installed three speed humps on Crystal Park Road and Crystal Hills Boulevard, two areas known for speeding issues.

The City of Manitou Springs said the longer, more gradual humps slow vehicles to 15-20 mph, promoting smoother traffic flow and increasing pedestrian safety in residential zones.

Crystal Park Road Speed Hump by Crystal Park Cantina. Photo courtesy of Cassandra Hessel, City of Manitou Springs



Unlike speed bumps, which cause abrupt stops, speed humps can provide a gentler slowing effect, ideal for neighborhoods, parks, and school zones.

The speed humps can also be removed during the winter months to allow for efficient snow plowing without damaging the humps or plow trucks.

Speed hump near Crystal Park Road and Old Crystal Park Road intersection. Photo courtesy of Cassandra Hessel, City of Manitou Springs

The city will conduct a speed study in three months to assess the effectiveness of the humps and determine whether additional installations are needed based on traffic data from other high-speed areas.

The city said this effort complements the Manitou Springs Police Department’s initiative to use speed cameras to address citywide speeding concerns.