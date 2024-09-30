Manitou Springs PD trying to identify graffiti vandal

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is seeking the community's help in identifying a graffiti vandal.

The City of Manitou Springs said a recent "series of incidents" have damaged public and private property with graffiti and the MSPD is committed to stopping whomever is responsible.

Anyone with information about graffiti in Manitou Springs or the person(s) responsible for these acts, is asked to contact the MSPD at (719) 390-5555. You may remain anonymous if you wish.