Ellicott schools back in session as normal after reporting issues with sewer system

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Students in Ellicott School District 22 will return to school as normal starting on Monday, Sept. 30, according to District Superintendent Chris Smith.

The announcement follows several days of closure for the district due to issues in their sewer system, with closures in place starting Wednesday, Sept. 25.

"Due to the litigious nature of this situation specifics will not be given at the direction of our legal counsel," Smith said in an emailed statement. "We will provide details as the situation progresses and are able to after consultation with our attorney."

Smith went on to thank the community for their patience and said the district is working to secure a "safe, responsible solution" to the sewer system situation.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Ellicott Utilities Company (EUC) posted an update on the sewage issues, which said that District 22 is connected to the wastewater system by a lift station with a primary and back-up pump system with overflow storage. On Sept. 24, both pumps failed, the company said.

According to EUC, there was no discharge from the system and no contamination during this time.

Ellicott School District is working with Cromwell Excavation, Inc., who operates and maintains the wastewater system, to evaluate the cause of these failures. In the meantime, the station's storage is being pumped by a truck to ensure there is no wastewater discharge, EUC said.