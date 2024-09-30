Adam Frisch and Jeff Hurd take part in final debate in Pueblo for Congressional District 3

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The battle for Colorado's largest congressional district, held its final debate on Monday night in Pueblo, giving residents one last chance to hear the candidates speak on issues impacting southeastern Colorado.

Republican Congressional nominee Jeff Hurd, an attorney who hails from Grand Junction and currently resides there, while Democratic Congressional nominee Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member, squared off in a debate in the Hoag Theater at Pueblo Community College.

Residents of Pueblo filed into the theater to hear from the two candidates, on how they'll represent Pueblans in Colorado's largest district. CD3 encompasses much of the Western Slope as well as southeastern Colorado counties like: Pueblo, Huerfano, Custer, Alamosa, and a portion of Las Animas County.

CD3 came to the forefront of Colorado's election in 2024, after the incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert left CD3 to run for the open seat in District 4.

Boebert narrowly defeated Adam Frisch by just 600 votes in 2022. Now in 2024, the Democrat won the nomination again, this time unopposed in the June primary. Meanwhile, Republican Jeff Hurd won his party's nomination by over 11,000 votes, against a crowded field of candidates in the primary.

On Monday night the candidates discussed topics such as, cost of living concerns, the political climate, energy, housing costs, abortion, water rights, and plenty more.

The debate was moderated by Colorado Politics.

To Protect Water Rights?

Hurd said that he will do anything to protect the Colorado River, instead of re-negotiating the current compact with other states over who gets what water.

Frisch stated that water is the lifeblood for ranching, farming and biodiversity. He said that Colorado River is important but so is the Rio Grande and Arkansas rivers. He said that we need to keep the river out of the legislative process and make sure it stays in Western and Southern Colorado.

More Affordable Housing?

Frisch explained that everyone he's talked to out on the campaign trail, has mentioned the same thing, which is that we need someone to try and get as much federal funding as possible back into Colorado to support county commisioners, and city councils, and locals making land use code and housing decisions, to improve rural areas so that money doesn't go to other states instead.

Demand is not going to change in western and southern Colorado, we need to "cut red tape and bureaucracy". Need more supply in a hurry.

Hurd stated that "dederal funding" as Frisch mentioned, being brought back here is not going to work as a one-all solution. Need to grow the housing permits being granted in Pueblo County. He claimed that roughly only 500 are approved in a year, and instead need more near the number of 1,400.

Hurd added that housing is so expensive due to the imports of materials, and that we need to get unnecessary regulations that are adding costs. He reiterated that bad democratic energy policies are operating as a hidden tax on consumers.

Hurd also added that new renewable energy building codes are adding unnecessary costs to construction and housing as well.

Frisch explained that we haven't had any money coming back and being reinvested into Colorado from federal taxes being paid, or if it is coming back here, it's up north in Aurora or Denver. The U.S Department of Agriculture reinvests money all over rural America for ranching and farming, and that's something thats really important. I want some of those tax dollars that get sent to Washington D.C, to come back here.

Hurd once again said that he doesn't think those federal dollars are going to solve the housing cost problems. The money needs to be spent smart.

What can you do in Congress to help with more afforadable Healthcare?

Hurd stated that reimbursement rates for Medicaid/Medicare is crucial. He said there are fixes we need to make to federal policy that would make it more sustainable for rural Coloradans, adding that we need to provide for mental health care, because its critical to overall healthcare.

Frisch said that underserved and rural areas must be looked after, because things are not easier and cheaper outside of the big cities saying there is just not enough supply. Pueblo and Grand Junction have solid options, but some people have to travel way too far for care. He explained that we need to figure out how to make more options for people in rural areas, with a big focus of that being on mental health. The number one thing is getting more workforce and lowering medicaid and medicare bills for residents.

Hurd added that pricing transparency is a major key within those policy decisions. He says that it's incredibly difficult to figure out how much procedures are going to cost, and that's not right.

He added that 20% of our GDP is spent on healthcare costs, but your average person is not getting the most out of those dollars.

Frisch added that within Colorado, every hospital is the first, second or third largest employer in every county, but they operate on slim margins. He said that we need to make sure hopsitals have money and investments to make sure they stay open. There's a way for us to work together and focus on these rural parts of CD3 and rural America that needs more help.

Abortion Rights?

Frisch said that he would support codifying abortion rights. He claimed that if men could get pregnant this conversation would have happened a long time ago. He affirmed that the government is never going to make a better decision than a woman can do for herself.

Hurd stated that he would not support a federal ban on abortion. He said he is Pro Life, but with exceptions, and instead would like to give the decision to the states, just as it was for 200 years before Roe v Wade.

Federal Protections for Invitro and Birth Control?

Frisch said that IVF has helped a lot of people, and that he would have no problem making sure people have the ability to do that. He said he's pro family, and IVF plays an important part in that.

Hurd stated that he doesn't think the federal government should ban IVF either, but he did say again that funding for IVF and birth control should be left to the states.

Congressional Budget Office, the Government will spend more on Interest than on Defense

Hurd explained that this is a bipartisan disgrace, and Washington is loading up our children and grand children with debt. He said that those who have paid Social Security to get those benefits, should be entitled to those benefits.

When it comes to non-discretionary spending. Defense spending should stay the same, but waste fraud and abuse should be looked at.

Moderator: Waste fraud and abuse is an easy phrase, what specifically would you look to cut?

Hurd said that decreasing non-discretionary spending by 3% in other departments or programs, that aren't defense related, would be good place to start.

Frisch's answer was that at some point we have to have conversations about shrinking our $35 Trillion deficit. One way to do that is encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit and grow our economy. He said that we need any and all additional revenue to go towards the deficit.

What needs to be done to shore up Social Security and Medicare?

Hurd said that we need to make sure the government lives within its means. He cited Colorado as an example, in using TABOR, which keeps spending in check and gives money back where there's excess. Hurd reiterated that we need to make sure we protect Social Security for everyone that has paid into it, which is critical.

Frisch stated that he and Hurd are one the same page on this issue, and believes it's a bipartisan solution. He said that we can't cut or tax our way out of the deficit just because of the mismanagement of both parties for the last 30 years. He said as a result we're jeopardizing our future generations, and both parties are going to need to jump in and work on fixing this.

Rapid Response Round:

What two committees would you like to be on, if Elected?

Hurd: Energy and Commerce, and Natural Resources.

Frisch: Appropriations for Energy and Water Development, and a committee that oversees the USDA and Rural Economic Development.

Federal Mininum Wage, Would you support raising it?

Frisch: It was not meant to have people living lives and raising kids with those wages. However, at $7.25 it's a joke, because you're making $15,000 a year.

Hurd: I'm inclined to let the market make that decision, and that usually does a better job than the government can.

Prop 127, Ban on Hunting Big Cats in Colorado -- How would you vote?

Hurd: I don't talk about how I vote. However, that ban would be hurtful for rural residents. The wolves being introduced has become an issue out in western Colorado.

Frisch: I am not in support of the Ban.

Do you support the Proposition for Rank Choice Voting?:

Hurd: I have serious concerns about Rank Choice Voting. It confuses people. It's worse than the system we have currently.

Frisch: I do support it. I want more people voting in primaries and elections, and because it would help get more moderates in office, which is how many people would identify in the state on most issues.

End of Speed Round.

Fossil Fuels, Energy and Reducing Greenhouse gases, and Comanche Plant closing:

Hurd: We need to make sure we have the energy that's needed to supply the growth we have in this district and the state. Nuclear is clean, safe and reliable, and it is inevitable in the future, and it'll lower costs. Local buy in is critical for that, though.

Frisch: We produce some of the cleanest energy in the country. If you care about national security, we do not want to have other countries producing energy when we can do that here in the U.S. Domestic Energy is important and reliable.

I think it's really important to consider nuclear when Comanche goes down, but if that's not a path that local leaders don't want to go, I'm not going to stuff it down their throat.

Closing Statements:

Hurd: If you're looking for someone who is from this district and for this district, I am that person. I am here for the history, the diversity and for the future that you want. I'm not from Aspen, or millions of dollars to spend on a campaign. People vote, not dollars.

Frisch: I'm not a partisan person, I'm a "get stuff done" person. I'm not focused on political parties. I'm focused on CD3. After finally moving on from ineffectual leadership after 4 years. I show up, I'm not beholden to anyone, I've been on the road for 25 days for over 2 years, and driven 70,000 miles. In southern Colorado we must improve the economy, and boost wages.

We need economic opportunities for our kids so they stay here.