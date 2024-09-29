Garden of the Gods hosts “motorless morning” once again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Put on by the City of Colorado Springs, the event keeps cars and other motorized vehicles out of the park between 5 a.m. and noon for bikers and walkers to enjoy nature without interruptions.

It's an opportunity for those wanting to enjoy nature to slow down and do so in a quiet and peaceful atmosphere.

Longboarders, skateboarders and e-bike riders are still allowed on the roads during the "motorless morning."

As always, admission to the park is free. Free parking is available in the following locations:

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center (1805 30th Street),

Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs)

Overflow Lot (corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road)

The next "motorless morning" will be on Oct. 6th.