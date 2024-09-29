Skip to Content
Garden of the Gods hosts “motorless morning” once again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Put on by the City of Colorado Springs, the event keeps cars and other motorized vehicles out of the park between 5 a.m. and noon for bikers and walkers to enjoy nature without interruptions.

It's an opportunity for those wanting to enjoy nature to slow down and do so in a quiet and peaceful atmosphere.

Longboarders, skateboarders and e-bike riders are still allowed on the roads during the "motorless morning."

As always, admission to the park is free. Free parking is available in the following locations:

  • Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center (1805 30th Street),
  • Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs)
  • Overflow Lot (corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road)

The next "motorless morning" will be on Oct. 6th.

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

