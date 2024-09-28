Fort Carson soldier’s car stolen, leaving wake of wrecked cars in parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- It was a rude awakening for residents in southern Colorado Springs when they heard a loud crash. Viewers called into the station telling KRDO13 someone stole their car and took it for a joyride leaving behind several wrecked cars.

At least four cars were all smashed together. One of the car's front bumper is almost completely detached. The wreck is now leaving some of these drivers without a way to get to work.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday morning Max Imussell woke up to what he calls a crazy alarm.

"I heard a loud squeal and a crash. It sounded like it went through a building," recounts Max Imussell.

When his wife checked what had happened she found their car on the curb.

"I'm just disappointed. I mean, like, why?" ponders Jackson Martin.

Martin is the victim of the car theft. But he says his car isn't the only thing thieves took. The Fort Carson soldier says military equipment, a toolbox, and a knife were taken in the process.

The thieves left a trail with skid marks through the Broadmoor Ridge Apartment Complex.

"That's part of my wheel well, over there on the roundabout," pointed Martin

The wheel well could be seen near a truck that was once parked next to the curb.

"It was right on the side of the curb. So I believe they hit it from the side, and knocked it over the curb. So it's dented on the whole back side," said Robbie Simmons.

Simmons is also a soldier at Fort Carson whose car took a portion of the damage. Now he's left with some costly repairs.

"Just the parts I could find, alone was roughly $10,000," estimated Simmons.

"Overall, in the springs, people do need to start being held accountable for this kind of thing happening all the time," stated Imussell.

It is unclear who stole the vehicle, but Colorado Springs police (CSPD) told the drivers they would be there tomorrow to file a report. As of Saturday night, it is a pending lower-priority call since no one is in immediate danger.