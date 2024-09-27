Secretary of State investigating D20 following Fair Campaign Practices Act complaint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Academy District 20 is under investigation by the Secretary of State's Office following a parent complaint about a bond measure that is on the ballot this November.

The parent filed a Fair Campaign Practices Act complaint regarding a webpage on the District’s website containing information regarding the 2024 Bond ballot measure.

The district said it has taken appropriate steps to gather and submit the requested information and is responding to the complaint through the appropriate process. In a statement, the district added that while the Secretary of State’s Office has not found Academy District 20 in violation of the law at this time, the district is conducting further review of the information on its website and making efforts to cure potential issues.

The district has called the bond measure a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to rebuild Air Academy High School and renovate several other schools, at a price tag of $83.1 million.

The official complaint alleges that a web page the district published about the bond measure lacks neutral language, as is required by state campaign law.

Read the complaint below: