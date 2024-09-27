How to join Colorado’s biggest creek cleanup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Volunteers from Monument to Pueblo will help clear litter from Fountain Creek starting Saturday for Creek Week.

“I just kind of shudder to think what would happen if we didn’t do Creek Week every year,” Fountain Creek Watershed District Executive Director, Allison Schuch, said during an interview with KRDO Friday.

Schuch was actually the brain power behind the idea to start cleaning up the creek 11 years ago.

“I care a lot,” she exclaimed. “And I really love involving the public in the work that we do. This has just been such an impactful program.”

The annual Creek Week runs for nine days. In those nine days, you’ll see a major transformation across the area all due to help from the volunteers.

“The first year we started out with about 600 volunteers,” Schuch recalled. “Since then, we’ve engaged around 25,000 volunteers in removing around 150 tons of trash.”

While the work might be a little trashy, there’s no age limit.

“We work with preschoolers to seniors,” Schuch explained. “All ages are welcome to do the cleanup.”

You can form your own Creek Crew, register online, and head out wherever you’d like along Fountain Creek. Or, you can just show up at one of the 50 events across the Pikes Peak Region.

Click here to sign up for Creek Week.