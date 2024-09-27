Colorado Springs police notify public of sexually violent predator living in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is alerting the community that a "sexually violent predator" is being released on probation and is moving to a Colorado Springs address.

Gabriel Samuel Salazar will be on supervised release and living in the Colorado Springs Police Department’s jurisdiction. According to CSPD, Salazar is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” by the 4th Judicial District Court.

Salazar’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child in Pueblo County Colorado in 2021 as well as unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a controlled substance in Denver County in 2023 and third-degree assault in Las Animas County in 2003.

Salazar is described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male, who is 5’7” tall and weighs 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is one of 21 “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who reside in the community.

Anyone with further questions about Salazar or the community notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.