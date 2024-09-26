Two years after skeletal remains were found in Pueblo, investigators still seeking information

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – It's been two years since skeletal remains were located in a field near Avondale, and Pueblo investigators are still trying to identify the body.

Despite doing DNA testing on the remains, the man's identity is still unknown, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said through social media Wednesday.

Investigators are now working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter to complete Forensic Genetic Genealogy, which could help them identify possible family members – but that process can take time, the sheriff's office said.

In the meantime, investigators are hoping the public can help identify this man and provide information into what may have happened to him.

Last year, a Florida forensic artist used the man's DNA to develop reconstruction photos that show what the man may have looked like.

Because his eye and hair color, hairstyle and facial features at the time of his death are unknown, the artist created a few different renderings, as seen below. He may have also had tattoos and/or piercings, PSCO said.

Anyone who thinks they may recognize the man is encouraged to contact Detective Vanessa Simpson at (719) 583-6436.