In-N-Out Burger will open newest Colorado location Friday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In-N-Out Burger is celebrating the grand opening of its newest Colorado restaurant Friday in Colorado Springs.

The California-based burger chain will open the new restaurant, located at 495 Garden of the Gods Road, at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. It's on the west side of the highway and the south side of Garden of the Gods Road, essentially where the two roadways meet.

This new location will be the third In-N-Out restaurant in Colorado Springs and the 12th location in Colorado overall.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.