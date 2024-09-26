Hear tunes from local musicians who will take part in new Bluegrass festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort will host its first ever Buffalo Grass Bluegrass Picking and Jam Festival this weekend, featuring all local musicians.

"The main goal is to bring the magic of what is a bluegrass festival, with musicians getting together and playing music here," said co-organizer and local musician Zach Mink. "Musicians love to get together and play with new folks. So, we're really hoping that people will come out and pick all night."

Watch the video to hear Mink on instrumentals partnered with local singer and songwriter John Spengler. The two are not in the same band, but played together for KRDO Thursday morning in the spirit of the Bluegrass Picking festival.

The "Picking" part of the festival means all local artists are welcome to come and play with each other and those on the performance list. The event starts Friday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 12 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Mink said he plans to riff with the other artists well into the night and early morning, well past the 9 p.m. "end time."

Tickets are $20 for a day or $50 for the whole weekend. If you walk or ride your bike to the event, you can get in free with a donation of any amount to the local musicians.