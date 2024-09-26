Skip to Content
Fire burning between Falcon and Elbert in El Paso County

Kristen North
By
Published 12:57 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - There is a grass fire burning Falcon and Elbert in the eastern part of the county.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) confirms that they are responding. ESPO says their response is to help with a structure fire in the 2600 block of County Line Road and Meridian.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is also responding. They say the fire is near E County Line and Meridian.

Area of fire according to EPSO
General area of the fire with landmarks, not to scale

There are no evacuations at this time.

East County Line Road to Meridian is closed at this time. EPSO asks that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

