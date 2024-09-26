Colorado Springs, Fort Carson firefighters deployed to Hurricane Helene rescue efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Task Force 1 deployed to Chattanooga, TN Wednesday night to aid in rescue and response efforts ahead of Hurricane Helene. Task Force 1 is made up of multiple rescue and fire agencies in Colorado.

The task force deployed late Wednesday night and is headed to Chattanooga, Tennessee. They are equipped to provide Emergency Medical Services, search and rescue in structure and conduct boat rescues.

"They are trained and are ready to assist. And we're very humbled and honored that they get the opportunity perhaps to make a big difference in other people's lives who will suffer some of the same, hopefully not catastrophic, but some damage and loss," Bob Olme, the Colorado Task Force One team manager said.

He said the team was "highly trained" to respond to the crisis. The team also deployed in the past to 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina to help aid local efforts.

"When they left, morale was high. They just wanted to get there and get ready to help. I think every Coloradoan can be proud of them. Their efforts and their attitude certainly are what we would expect," Olme said.

For more information on the team, click here.