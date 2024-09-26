Annual ‘Stand Down’ events to provide Colorado homeless veterans with vital resources

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Free meals, warm clothing, health screenings and benefit counseling will all be provided to homeless veterans free of charge as part of Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center's annual Pueblo and El Paso County "Stand Down" events.

The term "stand down" originates from World War II, when combat units were called to stand down and rest after long periods of fighting. For Southern Colorado's homeless veterans, the event is a chance to fill empty stomachs, receive warm winter gear and learn about the services available to them before the cold winter months begin.

This year, Mt. Carmel will be hosting Pueblo's Stand Down event on Friday, Sept. 27 at the American Legion Post #2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Stand Down has been going on for over a decade supporting veterans who defended our nation,” Sal Katz, the director of rural Colorado Services, said. "Mt. Carmel is honored to be a part of the event."

Mt. Carmel is just one of several veteran organizations and nonprofit groups in Pueblo participating in the event. Event organizers say they are still seeking volunteers and donations for the event.

Meanwhile, the El Paso County Stand Down is celebrating its 26th year for Oct. 15 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The events are open to veterans of any era, regardless of the time they served or type of discharge.

“Pueblo is the Home of Heroes, and our community is here to support those veterans who are most vulnerable among us," Katz said. "We’re proud to help our brothers and sisters in arms.”