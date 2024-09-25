Over 200 teachers in rural Colorado are asking for more funding. Here’s how you can help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado residents can help fund the dreams of hundreds of rural teachers across the state now through Oct. 11 through an effort by the Nathan Yip Foundation.

The foundation said it received over 200 grant requests from teachers across 140+ rural or small school districts in Colorado, who were asked to share a dream they had for their students.

"Each year we hold several events including our most recent Mid-Autumn Moon Festival to raise funds that we disperse through grants to rural Colorado teachers," Executive Director of the Nathan Yip Foundation Jill Shenkel Henwood said. “This year, we received more than 200 requests for grants. In order to fund as many teacher grants as possible, we are holding an online fundraiser for the next three weeks so that people can see the requests and directly help make a teacher’s dream come true.”

In 2023, the Nathan Yip Foundation funded 69 teacher grant requests; through this three-week fundraiser, the organization hopes to fund as many of the 2024 requests as possible.

According to the foundation, these grants aim to provide opportunities and experiences for students that might not otherwise be possible. Funds can be used for just about anything that could positively impact students, including classroom materials, training tools, new programs or even outings.

To view the grant requests and/or make a donation, click here, where you're able to search for specific schools, educational area, locations or even teachers. Donations are open now until Friday, Oct. 11.