Lynyrd Skynyrd cancels upcomging show at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - AEG Presents announced Wednesday that Lynyrd Skynyrd has canceled their upcoming show at Colorado Springs' Ford Amphitheater.

According to the announcement, lead singer Johnny Van Zant's daughter had a sudden emergency illness and he has left their current tour to be with her while they continue testing, diagnosis, and treatment.

Refunds for the show are available at the point of purchase. There is no word at this time if the show will be rescheduled.

The announcement said the band has canceled shows in Loveland, CO, West Valley, UT, and Albuquerque, NM. The Colorado Springs show at the Ford Amphitheater was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28.

For more information, you can visit Ford Amphitheater - AEG Presents - Lynyrd Skynyrd