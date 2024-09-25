Skip to Content
LifeTime Fitness hosting workout to raise money for ALS and fitness foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - LifeTime Fitness in the Briargate neighborhood of Colorado Springs is hosting a $25 workout class Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to raise money for ALS research and its Life Time Foundation.

Life Time said it is donating all proceeds to the two organizations, splitting them 50/50. The workout is 90 minutes long to symbolize how someone is diagnosed with the terminal disease in the United States every 90 minutes.

"We're really trying to bring more awareness to the significance of that number," said Life Time studio leader Andrea Boldt

Boldt is teaching one of the classes on Saturday. It's part of a nationwide initiative by LifeTime with over 100 participating locations, all donating to the Augie's Quest Foundation, which funds research in hopes of finding a cure for ALS.

"Augie Nieto, who founded the organization, was a fitness icon, and he really was super active in his time," Boldt said. "It shows how somebody who is active, doing all the right things, living a healthy lifestyle, can be struck down with ALS."

Non-Life Time members are welcome to sign up for the class. You can do so on the LifeTime app or in person at the front desk.

