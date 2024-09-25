El Paso County sheriffs to crack down on expired vehicle registration, temporary plates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – This week, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced it would be joining forces with numerous agencies across the state to address expired vehicle registration and unregistered vehicle violations along front range roads and highways.

Police departments from Colorado Springs, Denver, Aurora, Monument, Fountain and Pueblo, as well as Colorado State Patrol, are participating in the effort.

According to El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal, the partnership was formed in response to many citizens reaching out to the sheriff's office to voice their concerns and frustrations about an increase in vehicles with expired or no registration.

"While my deputies continue to prioritize enforcement of violations such as speeding, distracted driving, reckless behavior, and impaired driving, we will increase our focus on identifying vehicles with expired registrations during this planned operation," Roybal said. “As responsible citizens, it is our duty to ensure publicly used essential services, such as roads, are properly funded and maintained."

There are 15 locations across the Pikes Peak Region where residents can register their vehicles, including several easy-to-use-kiosks, according to El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Steve Schleiker.

"The funds collected for vehicle registrations pay for our roads and bridges here in El Paso County, in our municipalities, and across Colorado," Schleiker said. "I thank Sheriff Roybal and participating law enforcement agencies for bringing awareness to this issue while still working to keep the community safe and hold criminals accountable.”

You can learn more about vehicle registration, renew your registration and more on El Paso County's Motor Vehicle Department page.