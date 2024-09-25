CSPD seeking public’s help in locating wanted woman and her 11-month-old daughter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking public assistance in locating 18-year-old Caterra Poma and her 11-month-old daughter Zelaya Rose Poma-Davis.

According to CSPD, officers responded on Sept. 13, 2024, to a call for service regarding a possible court order violation. The department said Caterra Poma had reportedly agreed to meet her child’s father at a Texas Roadhouse so she could say goodbye to her child before leaving the state. Although there was a protection order in place for an earlier domestic violence incident between the mother and father, he agreed to the meeting When the father stepped outside to get a diaper bag, Caterra Poma took the child and left.

Several unsuccessful attempts have been made to contact Caterra Poma, CSPD said.

A violation of protection order arrest warrant was obtained for Caterra Poma and efforts to locate her and her daughter Zelaya have been ongoing, according to CSPD. Caterra Poma is known to travel between the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs. She has also recently traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, and may intend to return there with her daughter, the department said.

On Wednesday, an El Paso County Court hearing was scheduled regarding the custody of 11-month-old Zelaya, and custody was granted to the child’s father.

If you see Caterra Poma or Zelaya Rose Poma-Davis or know of their whereabouts, please contact the CSPD non-emergency line at 719-444-7000.