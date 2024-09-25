Colorado Springs man sentenced to prison for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after being convicted of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, during the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 35-year-old Tyler Ethridge of Colorado Springs was convicted on Sept. 8, 2023, of obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder, both felonies. He was also convicted of several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Sept. 25, 2024, Ethridge was sentenced to seven months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras.

According to the DOJ, evidence presented during Ethridge's trial showed he traveled from Colorado Springs to Washington D.C. and on Jan. 6, attended Former President Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally before making his way to the Capitol building. While outside the Capitol, Ethridge was part of crowds that destroyed barricades, overwhelmed police, and removed fencing. He also climbed a media scaffolding and encouraged the crowd to continue fighting police, the DOJ said.

After entering the Capitol, DOJ court documents showed that Ethridge filmed several videos that he posted to social media. According to the DOJ, in one of the videos, Ethridge said, "We stormed the Capitol. [. . .] This is amazing. I hope this doesn’t get me thrown in jail. I’m officially a pastor. This is what pastors need to do. […] Christians, we need to infiltrate every area of society like this. Every area of society like this. Peacefully. But if it takes a little bit of aggression to barge through the walls that Satan separates us from the culture, it’s time for the body of Christ to infiltrate the culture.”

The DOJ said Ethridge remained active on social media during the aftermath of Jan. 6. In one post he wrote, Don’t be afraid of what they sentence you with. I’m not. I’m ready for whatever I’ll be charged with. America is still primed and ready.”

The FBI arrested Ethridge on July 8, 2022.

According to the DOJ, in the 44 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,504 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 560 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.