After undefeated start, UNLV quarterback announces sudden decision to quit team due to dispute over off-field commitments

(CNN) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ starting quarterback will sit out the remainder of the season over an off-field dispute, he announced Wednesday.

Matthew Sluka, a senior at UNLV, said he will be redshirting this season over “certain representations” made to him not being “upheld.”

“I have decided to utilize my redshirt year and will not be playing in any additional games this season,” Sluka posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Per the NCAA, a player can redshirt a season – if they have played four or fewer games – to give them an extra year of eligibility.

“I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled. Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.”

Since 2021, college athletes have been allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL) and receive money from endorsements, sponsorships, social media and other forms of income.

Sluka’s NIL representative, Marcus Cromartie, told ESPN that Sluka was “verbally promised a minimum of $100,000 from a UNLV assistant coach.” Rob Sine, the CEO of Blueprint Sports, which runs UNLV’s NIL collective, denied this claim to Yahoo Sports.

UNLV Athletics issued a statement later on Wednesday in response to the alleged agreement.

“Football player Matthew Sluka’s representative made financial demands upon the University and its NIL collective in order to continue playing. UNLV Athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law,” the school stated.

“UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka.”

The Rebels have removed Sluka from their football team’s online roster.

UNLV has won its first three games of the 2024 season. In the three victories, Sluka has thrown for 318 yards and six touchdowns. Sluka has also rushed for 253 yards and one score.

The Rebels are set to face Fresno State at home without Sluka on Saturday.

