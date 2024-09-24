New housing complex aims to help women and people with disabilities who are homeless

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A new housing complex that aims to help women and people with disabilities who are experiencing homelessness is now open.

The Springs Rescue Mission started working on this project a year ago.

Walking through the door of apartment 3A, there's a twin-size bed with a small bathroom. As you continue to walk you'll step into a shared kitchen, it's filled with everything residents will need to cook a homemade meal.

There are 12 units in The Studios by Springs Rescue Mission, all with the same purpose to help people transition from being homeless to having a place of their own.

"That's what this project represents. It represents the opportunity for individuals who are struggling with homelessness to take that next best step on their journey back into relationship, back in the community and back in housing, that's more permanent," said Travis Williams, Chief Development Officer.

Women and people with disabilities will be the primary residents. Officials with the Springs Rescue Mission said this will be a place where they can feel safe.

"Now that transition housing that is more focused towards women, it's another space for them to feel safe, that's beautiful inside. And that really creates an atmosphere of home and safety," Marlys Moeder‑Chandler​​​​, Director of Marketing.

Walking through the halls, you'll see security cameras, but the safety measures go beyond a camera lens.

"One of the nice things is that this is going to be close to Springs Rescue Missions campus, where we do have our own security teams that are walking around keeping things, keeping an eye on things," said Williams.

Future residents are currently living inside the Springs Rescue Mission but soon they'll get to live in The Studios by Springs Rescue Mission for 18 months.