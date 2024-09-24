Mental health summit aims to provide care for veterans, families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Local veterans, service members and their families will soon have the opportunity to convene to discuss the mental health issues most impacting the veteran community.

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is hosting a mental health summit on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Penrose House Conference Center from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., where community members can listen to live panel discussions from experts on the subject.

Representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal and state agencies will be on site at the summit, as well as local mental health groups, Veterans service organizations, health care facilities schools and universities.

The event is one of several community mental health summits that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hosts across the country each year, aimed at bringing stakeholders together to improve access to mental health services and resources for veterans and their families.

This year, the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System said the summit will primarily focus on community inclusion to reduce social isolation and build resilience, gender affirming behavioral healthcare, and substance abuse and recovery.

The day will also feature time for networking to increase awareness of resources available to support Veterans in their mental health recovery.

Space for the event is limited, and those interested in participating must register by Sept. 24 to attend the free event.