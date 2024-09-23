Neighborhood gatherings you can attend in the final week of Colorado Springs’ community initiative

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – It's the final week of the city of Colorado Springs' 1,000 Neighborhood Gatherings initiative , a campaign encouraging neighbors to connect with one another to combat social isolation and loneliness.

Since the campaign's launch on May 18, over 800 gatherings have been registered, including one in each of the city's 77 neighborhoods. Its official ending falls on Sept. 28, National Good Neighbor Day.

The city is now promoting several public events residents can attend in the last week of the campaign:

Sept. 21:

RISE Southeast Trail Clean Up – 9 a.m. Location: NAMI Colorado Springs, 1615 S. Murray Blvd. Description: Join the Youth Advisory Council to clean up trash along the Sand Creek Trail. The RISE Southeast office will be the starting and ending location, and RISE Southeast will provide trash grabbers, bags, and gloves. Resident can register for the clean up and are encouraged to bring sun protection and walking shoes.



WestFest 2024 – 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Location: Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Description: The Westside Community Center and Organization of Westside Neighbors are hosting the WestFest community picnic. The event includes a picnic lunch featuring brats, hot dogs, coleslaw, and beans. Cost is $8 per person and $5 for children 12 and under. Bring your favorite picnic desserts for the dessert potluck. Live music provided by Jeremiah Erikson, Donny Coram, and Black Rose Acoustic Society.



Sept. 23:

American Sign Language Story Walk – 10-10:30 a.m. Location: Panoram Park, 4540 Fenton Rd. Description: In celebration of International Sign language Day, Deerfield Hills Community Center is hosting their first ever American Sign Language (ASL) story walk at Panorama Park. They will have an ASL story hosted by Colorado School of the Blind and Deaf that includes a walk where participants sign elements of the park.



Sept. 26:

UCCS Homecoming Tailgate and 1,000 Neighborhood Gathering – 6-7 p.m. Location: UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Parking Lot 580 Description: UCCS is hosting its 2024 Homecoming Tailgate and 1,000 Neighborhood Gathering, a free event to enjoy food and live entertainment with UCCS students, alumni, and neighbors of the university. The tailgate will be followed by the men’s soccer game at Mountain Lion Stadium (across from the Ent Center for the Arts) from 7-8:30 p.m., and the UCCS Bonfire at 9 p.m. in Parking Lot 580. Find more information here.



Sept. 28:

Middle Shooks Run Neighborhood Association Fall Creek Clean Up – 10 a.m.-noon Location: Northwest corner of Williamette Street and Franklin Street Description: The Middle Shooks Run Neighborhood Association is hosting its annual creek clean up. The neighborhood association will supply equipment and directions for cleaning the creek (Shooks Run), as well as arrange for trash pickup.



Southeast Neighborhood Walking Parade and Art Club: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Deerfield Hills Community Center – 10 a.m. - 1p.m. Location: Deerfield Hills Community Center, 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd. Description: COS Walkability is hosting the Southeast Neighborhood Walking Parade at Deerfield Park from 10 a.m.-noon, which includes a decoration contest, food trucks, music from DJ Macadoe, vendors, Hispanic Heritage Month activities and more. At 11 a.m., Deerfield Hills Community Center is hosting an art club celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. The event includes a free art experience from the Colorado College Mobile Arts, who will facilitate a Hispanic dance lesson.



Thrive Network Southeast Block Party – 4-8 p.m. Location: Mission Trace Center, 3031 S. Academy Blvd Description: Thrive Network is hosting the Southeast Block Party at the Mission Trace Center business center. The event will include music, vendors, and lowriders.



Piledriver Way Oktoberfest – 4-9 p.m. Location: 12161 Piledriver Way Description: The Piledriver Way cul-de-sac is hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest in the Flying Horse neighborhood. The event includes a German food truck, beer, games for kids, and a bounce house.



In addition to the events that are open to the public, residents can also host and register their own neighborhood gathering as part of the campaign.

You can find more gatherings around Colorado Springs at the city's site for the initiative.